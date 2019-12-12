Le Joli Sparkling Mexican Lime & Mint Water 4 X 330Ml

- Energy3kJ 1kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ/0.2kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Water with Natural Flavours.
- Discover a life infused at www.lejoli.co.uk
- Le Joli is sparkling water infused with natural flavours for a clean and refreshing taste.
- Water infused with natural flavours
- No artificial ingredients sweeteners or sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Each multipack contains 4x330ml cans
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
- AG Barr p.l.c.,
- Glasgow,
- G68 9HD,
- UK.
Return to
- www.agbarr.co.uk
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|1kJ/0.2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
