By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin Gift Set
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Valencian Orange Tonic Water, Blood Orange Gin and a Copa Glass
  • Whitley Neill® Blood Orange Gin
  • A handcrafted gin of exceptional quality, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Sicily.
  • The extract of sanguine Sicilian blood oranges injects a dynamic citrus burst into the clean gin base for a smooth, crisp taste of the Mediterranean sun.
  • Fentimans® Valencian Orange Tonic Water
  • Natural Botanical Water with Orange and Lemon Thyme.
  • Whitley Neill® Blood Orange Gin
  • Produced in the UK for Halewood International Ltd.
  • Fentimans® Valencian Orange Tonic Water
  • Brewed and bottled in the UK for Fentimans Ltd.
  • Copa Glass
  • Product of E.U.

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring (including Valencian Orange Extract), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Apple, Hibiscus, Safflower, Lemon), Quinine, Fermented Botanical Extracts (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Lemongrass), Lemon Thyme Infusion

Tasting Notes

  • A handcrafted gin of exceptional quality, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Sicily. The extract of sanguine Sicilian blood oranges injects a dynamic citrus burst into the clean gin base for a smooth, crisp taste of the Mediterranean sun

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Copa Glass
  • Glass inside. Please open with care.
  • Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • Fentimans Ltd.,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy:150KJ/35kcal
Fat:0g
of which are saturates:0g
Carbohydrates:7.7g
of which sugars:7.7g
Protein:0g
Salt:<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here