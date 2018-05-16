Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin Gift Set

Product Description
- Valencian Orange Tonic Water, Blood Orange Gin and a Copa Glass
- Whitley Neill® Blood Orange Gin
- A handcrafted gin of exceptional quality, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Sicily.
- The extract of sanguine Sicilian blood oranges injects a dynamic citrus burst into the clean gin base for a smooth, crisp taste of the Mediterranean sun.
- Fentimans® Valencian Orange Tonic Water
- Natural Botanical Water with Orange and Lemon Thyme.
- Whitley Neill® Blood Orange Gin
- Produced in the UK for Halewood International Ltd.
- Fentimans® Valencian Orange Tonic Water
- Brewed and bottled in the UK for Fentimans Ltd.
- Copa Glass
- Product of E.U.
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring (including Valencian Orange Extract), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Apple, Hibiscus, Safflower, Lemon), Quinine, Fermented Botanical Extracts (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Lemongrass), Lemon Thyme Infusion
Tasting Notes
- A handcrafted gin of exceptional quality, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Sicily. The extract of sanguine Sicilian blood oranges injects a dynamic citrus burst into the clean gin base for a smooth, crisp taste of the Mediterranean sun
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Copa Glass
- Glass inside. Please open with care.
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd.,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy:
|150KJ/35kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which are saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrates:
|7.7g
|of which sugars:
|7.7g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020