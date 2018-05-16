Lyle's Golden Syrup 700G
Product Description
- Golden Syrup
- Enjoyed since 1883, the authentic, unmistakable taste of Lyle's Golden Syrup® remains a favourite today.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Sugar Refiners Tate & Lyle Sugars London
- Out of the strong came forth sweetness
- Easy flow Lyle's golden syrup
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 700g
Information
Ingredients
Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best Before Date: See Cap
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tate & Lyle Sugars.
Return to
- Questions or Comments?
- Please contact us via www.lylesgoldensyrup.com or write to
- Freepost Tate & Lyle Sugars.
- (no postage required).
Net Contents
700g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|310kcal/1319kJ
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|77.5g
|of which sugars
|77.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
