Cake Decor Spooky Cobwebs 4G

£ 1.50
£375.00/kg

Product Description

  • Wafer shaped decorations
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 4G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Spooky Cobwebs can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes.
  • Use frosting or edible glue to secure the decorations in place.
  • For best results: add Spooky Cobwebs to cakes and bakes just before serving!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1570kJ/370kcal
Fat 1.0g
Of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates89.7g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.1g

