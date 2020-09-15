Cake Decor Spooky Cobwebs 4G

Product Description
- Wafer shaped decorations
- No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 4G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Spooky Cobwebs can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes.
- Use frosting or edible glue to secure the decorations in place.
- For best results: add Spooky Cobwebs to cakes and bakes just before serving!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
- Customer Care: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1570kJ/370kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|89.7g
|Of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
