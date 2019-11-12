By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding 408G

5(5)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding 408G
£ 4.00
£0.98/100g
1/4 of a pudding
  • Energy1383kJ 330kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.3g
    22%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1356kJ

Product Description

  • Baked date and banana sponge topped with coconut milk caramel sauce with crystallised ginger and desiccated coconut.
  • Bangin' date and banana sponge, topped with coconut caramel & candied ginger. Enjoy hot or cold!
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 408g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (23%) [Coconut, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soft Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Black Treacle, Water, Chopped Date (5%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Banana Purée, Crystallised Ginger [Ginger, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Desiccated Coconut, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts, Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the factory

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 150°C/Fan 130°C/Gas 2 40 mins
Remove outer packaging. Place onto a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

408g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a pudding (102g)% RI*
Energy1356kJ1383kJ
-324kcal330kcal16%
Fat15.0g15.3g22%
of which saturates9.0g9.2g46%
Carbohydrate43.9g44.8g
of which sugars24.7g25.2g28%
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein2.6g2.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g5%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Soul food

5 stars

A fantastic alternative to the many other generally rather heavy versions of this type of desert. Generous with the stem ginger topping on top of a nice light sponge, made with a date mix, which surprisingly wasn't sickly tasting at all.

Wickedly good!

5 stars

This was everything I hoped for in a sticky toffee pudding and then some! It has various flavors including banana and Ginger. And the toffee sauce is as it should be sticky and delicious. It's free from loads of allergens! Gone are the days of cardboard tasting vegan food, this pudding means business, it's the Rocky of vegan puddings, it packs a punch (tastewise) but leaves you feeling satisfied afterwards.

Yummy

5 stars

Much nicer than the other two Wicked pudding options. Very enjoyable.

Best vegan shop bought dessert!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! I've been waiting five years for a decent sticky toffee pudding and this hits the spot! Great paired with some lovely vegan custard!

Fab vegan pud

5 stars

Loved this pudding. Really tasty and great with vegan custard of your choice. Just like an old fashioned school pudding. Fab.

Usually bought next

Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Wicked Kitchen Rockin Ravioli 250G

£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here