Wicked Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding 408G

Soul food
A fantastic alternative to the many other generally rather heavy versions of this type of desert. Generous with the stem ginger topping on top of a nice light sponge, made with a date mix, which surprisingly wasn't sickly tasting at all.
Wickedly good!
This was everything I hoped for in a sticky toffee pudding and then some! It has various flavors including banana and Ginger. And the toffee sauce is as it should be sticky and delicious. It's free from loads of allergens! Gone are the days of cardboard tasting vegan food, this pudding means business, it's the Rocky of vegan puddings, it packs a punch (tastewise) but leaves you feeling satisfied afterwards.
Yummy
Much nicer than the other two Wicked pudding options. Very enjoyable.
Best vegan shop bought dessert!
Absolutely delicious! I've been waiting five years for a decent sticky toffee pudding and this hits the spot! Great paired with some lovely vegan custard!
Fab vegan pud
Loved this pudding. Really tasty and great with vegan custard of your choice. Just like an old fashioned school pudding. Fab.