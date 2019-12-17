Strong Roots Chargrilled Sprouts 425G

Just ok
Just Ok, not as good as I hoped. I needed to add balsamic vinegar as the balsamic taste didn’t come through. I cooked them on the stove as advised in the cooking options and they got too roughed up. First time they were too soggy, second time I cooked them for less time but still not as nice as fresh ones so we won’t be buying again unfortunately.
Addictive! I had these for dinner two nights in a row. The dairy free butter make the sprouts sooo tasty.
The perfect veg!
So delicious! The perfect accompaniment to mine and my children's dinner - they went down a treat with the little ones too! Natural ingredients without added rubbish. 5 star!