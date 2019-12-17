By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Chargrilled Sprouts 425G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Chargrilled Sprouts 425G
£ 2.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

One serving (106g as sold) contains:
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.70g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ

Product Description

  • Grilled Brussels Sprouts lightly glazed with a non-dairy butter infused with balsamic and herbs.
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information
  • www.strongroots.com
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong Roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • With a non-dairy balsamic butter and herb glaze
  • 108 calories per serving
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Grilled Brussels Sprouts 90%, Coconut Oil, Spices, Salt, Onion, Herbs <1%, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, <strong>Soy</strong> Sauce (Water, <strong>Soy</strong> Beans, <strong>Wheat</strong>, Salt), Red Balsamic Vinegar <1% (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances may vary. This is a guideline only.

Hob
Instructions: Add to a pre-heated pan. Add 1 tbsp water while stirring the product at medium temperature for 6-8 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C. Bake for 20-25 minute evenly spread on a baking tray. Stir halfway through.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots.,
  • The Root System,
  • Terminus Mills,
  • Clonskeagh Road,
  • Clonskeagh,

Return to

  • What's the story?
  • We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything so please get in touch!
  • Strong Roots.,
  • The Root System,
  • Terminus Mills,
  • Clonskeagh Road,
  • Clonskeagh,
  • Dublin 6.
  • IE: +353 1 8727677
  • UK: +44 2034570955
  • hello@strongroots.com
  • www.strongroots.com

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 106g as sold
Energy 424kJ449kJ
-102kcal108kcal
Fat 6.3g6.7g
of which saturates 5.8g6.1g
Carbohydrate 5.0g5.3g
of which sugars 3.2g3.4g
Fibre 5.9g6.3g
Protein 3.5g3.7g
Salt 0.66g0.70g
This pack contains approximately 4 portions--

Using Product Information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Just ok

3 stars

Just Ok, not as good as I hoped. I needed to add balsamic vinegar as the balsamic taste didn’t come through. I cooked them on the stove as advised in the cooking options and they got too roughed up. First time they were too soggy, second time I cooked them for less time but still not as nice as fresh ones so we won’t be buying again unfortunately.

Addictive! I had these for dinner two nights in a

5 stars

Addictive! I had these for dinner two nights in a row. The dairy free butter make the sprouts sooo tasty.

The perfect veg!

5 stars

So delicious! The perfect accompaniment to mine and my children's dinner - they went down a treat with the little ones too! Natural ingredients without added rubbish. 5 star!

