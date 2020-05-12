Biological Oil Dry Skin Gel 200Ml
New
Product Description
- Bio Oil Dry Skin Gel 200ml
- Specialist dry skin formulation
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Triisononanoin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aqua, Isopropyl Myristate, Urea, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isostearyl Isostearate, C26-28 Alkyl Dimethicone, Sodium Lactate, Gluconolactone, Sodium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Octyldodecyl PCA, Sucrose Laurate, Sucrose Stearate, Lactic Acid, Lanolin, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Bisabolol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Silica, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Tocopherol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Parfum, Citronellol, Farnesol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200
Produce of
Manufactured in South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Apply a small amount to dry skin as required. Use less than you would if applying a cream. Suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.
Warnings
- For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Limited,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Limited,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020