Alpro Barista Soya 1 Litre
New
- Energy139 kJ 33 kcal2%
- Fat1.8 g3%
- Saturates0.3 g2%
- Sugars1.0 g1%
- Salt0.10 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139 kJ / 33 kcal
Product Description
- Soya drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- A match made in heaven. Your favourite coffee sipped through a foamy layer of Alpro® Barista. However you make your coffee at home - frothy or not frothy, half and half, piping hot or poured over ice - Alpro, with its mild taste and low sugars, brings out the best from your beans. Our soya beans are responsibly farmed, leaving the rainforest leafy and lovely.
- All plant, fabulously foamable
- Good for you, good for the planet
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
- Low in sugars
- Naturally lactose free
- Rich in plant protein
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of the normal bones
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of the normal bones
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
- Low in sugars
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (8%)), Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Oils and Fats (Sunflower, Shea), Sea Salt, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal in coffee and tea
- Cold as ice
- Just a splash
- In your macha moment
- You name it!
- With a foamy layer
- Works great with any at home device you like, such as a milk frother. A couple of tricks to create that perfect layer of foam: Start with our drink chilled, and keep the heating temperature below 70°C.
- And it's not only great in coffee. Gulp it down cold from a glass or splash over cereal.
- Can be used hot or cold.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|139 kJ / 33 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0 g
|of which Sugars
|1.0 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019