Haribo Eggs Galore Party Siz Mini Bags 480G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Gums with Sweet Foam Gum
- Why shouldn't you tell an egg a joke?
- It might crack up!
- Top Tips!
- Hide the mini bags in advance to avoid the children spying on you and knowing where to look!
- Ask the older children to pair up with the younger ones to show them what to do.
- Give the children a set number of mini bags to find so that they end up distributed fairly between everyone.
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO!
- 30 mini bags approx.
- Perfect for hunting
- Without artificial colours
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Pack contains approximately 19 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- Ire.
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 466 kJ/345 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|79 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|53 g
|15 %
|Protein:
|5.8 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.02 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approximately 19 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020