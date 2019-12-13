By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Gluten Free Plain Bagels 4 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of New York Bakery Gluten Free Plain Bagels 4 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.63/each
Each bagel (approx. 72g) contains
  • Energy755kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free Plain Bagels
  • For the latest news and recipe ideas, join our Facebook community www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery.
  • Individually wrapped
  • Enjoy toasted
  • Low in fat
  • Boiled and baked for an authentic NY taste
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Water, Rice Flour, Soya Protein, Humectant (Glycerine), Fermented Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Fibre, Roasted Corn Flour, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing.For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (72g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

Return to

  • Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

4 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy 1049kJ756kJ249kcal179kcal
Fat2.8g2g
(of which saturates)0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate 48.2g34.7g
(of which sugars)4.9g3.5g
Fibre6.6g4.7g
Protein4.4g3.2g
Salt1.1g0.8g
1 serving = 1 bagel (72g)--

Toastie taste

5 stars

Been waiting for this to become GF. Not disappointed, toast well taste brilliant will be buying again.

