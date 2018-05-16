Duda Torunska Sausage 440G

Product Description
- Cured, smoked & steamed, medium minced pork sausage.
- 75% of pork meat
- Pack size: 440g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat 75%, Water, Starch, Soybeans Protein, Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5' - Ribonucleotides), Spices Extracts, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Colour (Carmine), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Edible Pork Casing
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: this product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat. Eat hot or cold.
Name and address
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- ul. Opolska 22,
- 40-084 Katowice.
- Zakład Produkcyjny:
- ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
- 41-203 Sosnowiec.
Net Contents
440g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g of product:
|Energy
|1057 kJ/
|-
|255 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|of which saturates
|8,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,0 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|14 g
|Salt
|2,0 g
