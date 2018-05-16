By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Duda Torunska Sausage 440G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Duda Torunska Sausage 440G
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Cured, smoked & steamed, medium minced pork sausage.
  • 75% of pork meat
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat 75%, Water, Starch, Soybeans Protein, Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5' - Ribonucleotides), Spices Extracts, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Colour (Carmine), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Edible Pork Casing

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: this product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat hot or cold.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • ul. Opolska 22,
  • 40-084 Katowice.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny:
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec.

Return to

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • ul. Opolska 22,
  • 40-084 Katowice.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny:
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec.

Net Contents

440g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy 1057 kJ/
-255 kcal
Fat 21 g
of which saturates 8,0 g
Carbohydrate 2,0 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 14 g
Salt 2,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Balcerzak Old Polish Ham 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Duda Ham Hot Dogs 225G

£ 1.65
£0.73/100g

Balcerzak Roasted Pork Loin 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Krakus Podwawelska Sausages 520G

£ 3.65
£0.70/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here