Colgate Smile For Good Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Good
This toothpaste is good not the best though the taste is bit off putting. It does however keep my mouth clean and fresh, my teeth seem a little whiter then normal, although it does in come in recyclable packing so is good for the environment, I would recommend this toothpaste if you don't mind the putting taste.
Super
I would recomend this product.definitely whitens quickly however I wouldn’t use it every day as it can make your teeth/ gums very sensitive.
Clean teeth
Leaves teeth feeling fresh and clean, amazing way to start my morning!!
Toothpaste
Love this toothpaste makes your teeth sparkle and leaves a fresh taste in your mouth highly recommend it.
Excellent
Excellent toothpaste my teeth felt the cleanest they ever had would highly recommend
Sparkly whites
Guaranteed to provide the results for whiter teeth just after 2 days of use. Fresh feeling in the mouth and no need to put much for a good lather. My teeth feels not only white but very smooth. Makes me smile all day as it also has no unpleasant after taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really nice natural toothpaste
It has a mild flavour but really noticeable from the normal Colgate. Gentle on teeth and gums, left my mouth feeling really fresh.I may purchase this in the future for personal use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product that really worked
Great product, a bit sceptical but gave it a go. The toothpaste had a nice quality feel to it, the taste was also surprisingly good. Super impressed with the results and have already brought more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vegan friendly
I love packaging and product itself: recyclable packaging, vegan and cruelty free toothpaste.Something new and needed on the market.Packaging is very handy, tooth paste taste good. Unfortunately I haven't noticed whitening effect...so...only 4. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Noticable within days
My teeth feel cleaner and whiter even after a few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]