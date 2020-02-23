Colgate Smile For Good Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Save Water
  • Turn off the tap while brushing
  • Anticavity fluoride toothpaste. Carefully selected ingredients for your everyday protection.
  • Colgate Smile is our first responsibly made natural and organic Whitening toothpaste, packaged in a recyclable tube and carton and formulated with minimal, natural ingredients. Our aim is to offer complete transparency, giving you everything you need and nothing that you don't.
  • This protective eco toothpaste is suitable for vegans and is formulated with 99.7% of ingredients from natural origin that provide optimal everyday protection. Our packaging is designed to empower you in your buying decisions, clearly outlining each ingredient and its role within the formula.
  • Our mission is to make all of our products fully recyclable by 2025 and by buying this toothpaste you are helping to support people who are working towards something good for the world of tomorrow. To find out more head to www.colgate.com. Good for you. Better for the planet.
  • Water blends everything together
  • Fluoride protects from cavities
  • Glycerin prevents the paste from drying out
  • Xylitol & aroma makes the paste taste fresh
  • Cellulose gum gives the right consistency
  • Lauryl glucoside & disodium cocoyl glutamate foams to reach teeth all around
  • Baking soda known for its whitening effect
  • 99.7% natural origin of total
  • SLS free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Lauryl Glucoside, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Aroma, Sodium Fluoride, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Toothpaste / Directions for use:
  • Brush at least twice a day.
  • Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml ℮

222 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

4 stars

This toothpaste is good not the best though the taste is bit off putting. It does however keep my mouth clean and fresh, my teeth seem a little whiter then normal, although it does in come in recyclable packing so is good for the environment, I would recommend this toothpaste if you don't mind the putting taste.

Super

5 stars

I would recomend this product.definitely whitens quickly however I wouldn’t use it every day as it can make your teeth/ gums very sensitive.

Clean teeth

5 stars

Leaves teeth feeling fresh and clean, amazing way to start my morning!!

Toothpaste

5 stars

Love this toothpaste makes your teeth sparkle and leaves a fresh taste in your mouth highly recommend it.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent toothpaste my teeth felt the cleanest they ever had would highly recommend

Sparkly whites

5 stars

Guaranteed to provide the results for whiter teeth just after 2 days of use. Fresh feeling in the mouth and no need to put much for a good lather. My teeth feels not only white but very smooth. Makes me smile all day as it also has no unpleasant after taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice natural toothpaste

4 stars

It has a mild flavour but really noticeable from the normal Colgate. Gentle on teeth and gums, left my mouth feeling really fresh.I may purchase this in the future for personal use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product that really worked

5 stars

Great product, a bit sceptical but gave it a go. The toothpaste had a nice quality feel to it, the taste was also surprisingly good. Super impressed with the results and have already brought more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vegan friendly

4 stars

I love packaging and product itself: recyclable packaging, vegan and cruelty free toothpaste.Something new and needed on the market.Packaging is very handy, tooth paste taste good. Unfortunately I haven't noticed whitening effect...so...only 4. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Noticable within days

5 stars

My teeth feel cleaner and whiter even after a few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 222 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

