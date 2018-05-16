Persil 3 In 1 Colour Capsules 26 Capsules 702G

Product Description
- PERSIL 3 IN 1 COLOUR CAPSULES 26 CPSLS 702G
- Persil 3-in-1 Colour Capsules are a smart and innovative solution for modern lifestyles. Alleviate the pressures of an increasingly fast-paced world with capsules that give brilliant cleaning performance wash after wash. Packed in 100% recyclable packaging, our smart bio washing capsules remove stains and reduce bobbles and keeps colours vibrant. Wash Booster Technology in our laundry capsules gives powerful stain removal and a fresh long-lasting fragrance, all while caring for the colours and fibres in your clothes for superior fabric care. Our Persil 3-in-1 biological washing capsules will leave the whole family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. You’ll find enough Persil capsules in this pack for up to 26 washes - ideal for smaller households. Persil 3-in-1 capsules: efficiency, effectiveness and colour care are all prioritised when using these washing capsules for outstanding fabric cleaning. The capsules give you powerful 1st time stain removal and expert clothing care in one convenient pre-measured dose. Persil 3-in-1 Capsules get to work quickly, dissolving in all temperatures. With improved resealable packaging Persil washing capsules are designed with the whole family in mind. For the ideal results, add Comfort fabric conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. Always keep away from children.
- Persil 3in1 Colour Capsules remove stains 1st time while helping to preserve colours and prints wash after wash
- The all in one washing capsules help save time for busy modern lives, giving clothes the deep clean and superior colour fabric care they need
- The new innovative formula now reduces bobbles whilst still removing stains and keeping your colours vibrant
- Persil 3in1 Capsules are the Winner of Product of The Year 2019 (Laundry Detergent Category) - Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
- Persil 3in1 capsules are the latest innovation in Persil washing capsules, created to give you powerful stain removal and expert clothing care in one convenient pre-measured dose
- Persil 3in1 capsules dissolve fast to get to work quickly. With improved resealable and 100% recyclable packaging, Persil Colour washing capsules are designed with the whole family in mind
Information
Ingredients
15-30%: Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, Soap. <5%: Enzymes, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- • If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. • Do not use a pre-wash. •Do not overload machine. • Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. • This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. •Wash hands after handling capsule.
Warnings
- WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic lifewith long lasting effects. Contains Subtilisin, Rose Ketone-3, Hexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrahydrolinalool and 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate.May produce an allergic reaction.
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
26 ℮
Safety information
WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic lifewith long lasting effects. Contains Subtilisin, Rose Ketone-3, Hexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrahydrolinalool and 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate.May produce an allergic reaction.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020