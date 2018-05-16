TESCO PLANT CHEF FALAFEL HOUMOUS WRAP

- Energy1786kJ 425kcal21%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Carrot and coriander falafel, houmous, mango chutney, carrot and spinach in a tomato tortilla.
- No Mayonnaise 100% Plant Based Tomato tortilla packed with falafel, houmous and sweet mango chutney
No Mayonnaise 100% Plant Based Tomato tortilla packed with falafel, houmous and sweet mango chutney Carefully hand packed every day The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Carrot and Coriander Falafel (20%) [Chickpeas, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Parsley, Coriander Powder, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cumin Seed, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast], Water, Chickpeas, Carrot, Spinach, Mango, Sugar, Palm Oil, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Apple, Apricot, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Onion, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Ginger, Tomato Powder, Garlic, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Basil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|930kJ / 221kcal
|1786kJ / 425kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|61.8g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|8.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
