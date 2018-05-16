By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 8 X 145G

£ 6.00
£7.36/kg

Product Description

  • Tuna Chunks in Spring Water
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Find where our tuna was caught on the end of the can.
  • Prince Tuna.
  • There For You, All Ways.
  • There to top a sweet potato that's crisp and hot, or in a toasted bagel that always hits the spot.
  • There for making dinner a piece of cake times, with a deliciously simple tuna pasta bake times.
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • High in protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 816g
Information

Ingredients

Tune [Fish], Spring Water

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of: Mauritius

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Or
  • Princes Foods BV,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Drained weight

8 x 102g

Net Contents

8 x 145g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained
Energy 418kJ/99kcal
Fat 0.5g
Of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
Of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 23.5g
Salt 0.85g

