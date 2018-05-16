Princes Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 8 X 145G

Product Description
- Tuna Chunks in Spring Water
- Responsibly sourced
- High in protein
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 816g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Tune [Fish], Spring Water
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.
Produce of
Product of: Mauritius
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- Or
- Princes Foods BV,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Drained weight
8 x 102g
Net Contents
8 x 145g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g drained
|Energy
|418kJ/99kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|Of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|Of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.85g
