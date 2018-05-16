Deliciously Ella Berry Granola 500G
New
Product Description
- Baked gluten free oats with sunflower seeds, raspberries, blackcurrants and blueberries.
- Cook with us
- For more recipes and ideas visit our community online:
- @deliciouslyella Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- Our fruitiest granola, and the most colourful of them all. We bake gluten free oats with date syrup and a splash of orange juice before tossing them with raspberries, blackcurrants and blueberries. Our favourite thing about this granola, the milk turns pink as soon as you stir it into the bowl. As with all our cereals, we make our berry granola in small batches to ensure that each bowl is just right for you.
- With raspberries, blackcurrants & blueberries
- Made in small batches
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (73%), Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Orange Juice, Freeze Dried Mixed Berries (3%) (Raspberries, Blackcurrants, Blueberries), Sunflower Seeds (2%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- Blueberry Bowl
- With a warm blueberry and maple compote and coconut yoghurt.
- Speedy Breakfast
- With oat milk for a quick, simple, delicious breakfast.
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1519kJ
|684kJ
|-
|363kcal
|163kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|4.3g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.6g
|24.1g
|of which sugars
|11.0g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
