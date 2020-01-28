T.Fin* 4 Salted Caramel & Choc Hot Cross Buns
Offer
- Energy945kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars9.2g10%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1350kJ / 321kcal
Product Description
- 4 Toffee flavour hot cross buns with caramel fudge pieces and Belgian dark chocolate chips.
- Packed with salted caramel fudge pieces and rich dark chocolate chips.
- Packed with salted caramel fudge pieces and rich dark chocolate chips. Our Tesco Finest hot cross buns are made from a delicately sweetened dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add pieces of salted caramel fudge and Belgian dark chocolate chips. Batch baking the buns together keeps each one lovely and soft.
- © Tesco 2020. SC0730
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Salted Fudge Pieces (6%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Water, Shea Fat, Salt, Maize Starch, Thickener (Powdered Cellulose), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Caramel Fudge Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Pectin, Sodium Alginate, Dextrose), Water, Cornflour, Flavouring], Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Potato Dextrin, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Spices.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Slice bun in half.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Medium 1-2 mins
Caution
Fudge and chocolate pieces may be hot after warming the bun.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Fudge and chocolate pieces may be hot after warming the bun.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
4 x Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (70g)
|Energy
|1350kJ / 321kcal
|945kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|33.9g
|Sugars
|13.1g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Fudge and chocolate pieces may be hot after warming the bun.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020