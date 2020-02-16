Colgate Gum Invigorate Mouthwash 500Ml

Love it
I haven't ever used a mouthwash that cleans your mouth as thoroughly as this. You can feel your mouth tingle when you use it and can tell it gets in all the parts you can't reach with a toothbrush. Leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh everytime!
Colgate gum vigroate
Iv trued this new colgate gum mouth wash recently and wasn't to greate with the after taste, but didn't put me off, as it did make my mouth and gums feeling fresh. I am going to keep using it, as I do like it, hopefully il get used to the taste
Colgate
I always say Colgate is the best. I love this month wash and all my family use it too. Leaves your mouth feeling very clean and fresh all day so would definitely recommend
Mouthwash
Fantastic! Leaves your mouth feeling really fresh
Good
I liked this product I thought it worked quite well, my only problem was the price but not sure of it was the place i brought it from. Maybe if it was cheaper would look at buy it but would recommend it
Loved it
I loved the way this mouthwash was and the fact it just makes you want to smile I was impressed with the taste and how long the mouth wash lasted for I feel as though my gums are enjoying it
Fresh breath
I been using Colgate Gum Invigorate Revitalise Mouthwash for over a week, I loved the fresh breath and the mouthwash is not strong in alcohol which I loved the most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good mouthwash but funny taste.
The mouthwash does the job in terms of keeping my teeth clean and generally makes my oral health better, however I find the taste and after taste of the mouthwash very strange. It doesn’t leave my mouth tasting fresh and minty Like other mouthwash brands, instead it tastes almost bitter as if it is a specialist mouthwash the dentist would use with no mint flavour. This may be a better mouthwash if the taste was improved. This is the only reason for my score, everything else I liked about this mouthwash, it’s just the taste was too off-putting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Golden mouthwash.
I have always used mouthwash on and off. However with this one I did like that it helped my gums especially after meals when I did not have time to brush. I am not a fan of the taste but for the amount of time that it is in your mouth it is quick and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gum protection
A mouth tasting wash that revitalises your mouth and takes care of your gums. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]