Colgate Gum Invigorate Mouthwash 500Ml

4(89)Write a review
Colgate Gum Invigorate Mouthwash 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Save Water
  • Turn off the tap while brushing
  • Colgate Gum Invigorate Revitalise mouthwash contains gingseng extract, helps prevent gum problems, and fights the main cause of gum irritation - bacteria along the gum line - to progressively build strength day after day.
  • Zero alcohol**
  • **This formula does not contain ethyl alcohol
  • Builds lasting gum strength*
  • Delivers 24/7 plaque protection*
  • *with continued twice daily use
  • Firmly protected teeth
  • With ginseng extract
  • Effectively fights plaque bacteria
  • For gum protection
  • Daily fluoride mouthwash
  • Freshens breath
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, Citric Acid, Sucralose, Propolis Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, CI 15985, CI 16035, Contains: Sodium Fluride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Mouthwash.
  • It is recommended to brush teeth after every meal and to consult the dentist regularly.

Warnings

  • DO NOT SWALLOW. NOT FOR USE BY CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT SWALLOW. NOT FOR USE BY CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

89 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I haven't ever used a mouthwash that cleans your mouth as thoroughly as this. You can feel your mouth tingle when you use it and can tell it gets in all the parts you can't reach with a toothbrush. Leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh everytime!

Colgate gum vigroate

4 stars

Iv trued this new colgate gum mouth wash recently and wasn't to greate with the after taste, but didn't put me off, as it did make my mouth and gums feeling fresh. I am going to keep using it, as I do like it, hopefully il get used to the taste

Colgate

5 stars

I always say Colgate is the best. I love this month wash and all my family use it too. Leaves your mouth feeling very clean and fresh all day so would definitely recommend

Mouthwash

5 stars

Fantastic! Leaves your mouth feeling really fresh

Good

4 stars

I liked this product I thought it worked quite well, my only problem was the price but not sure of it was the place i brought it from. Maybe if it was cheaper would look at buy it but would recommend it

Loved it

5 stars

I loved the way this mouthwash was and the fact it just makes you want to smile I was impressed with the taste and how long the mouth wash lasted for I feel as though my gums are enjoying it

Fresh breath

5 stars

I been using Colgate Gum Invigorate Revitalise Mouthwash for over a week, I loved the fresh breath and the mouthwash is not strong in alcohol which I loved the most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good mouthwash but funny taste.

3 stars

The mouthwash does the job in terms of keeping my teeth clean and generally makes my oral health better, however I find the taste and after taste of the mouthwash very strange. It doesn’t leave my mouth tasting fresh and minty Like other mouthwash brands, instead it tastes almost bitter as if it is a specialist mouthwash the dentist would use with no mint flavour. This may be a better mouthwash if the taste was improved. This is the only reason for my score, everything else I liked about this mouthwash, it’s just the taste was too off-putting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Golden mouthwash.

5 stars

I have always used mouthwash on and off. However with this one I did like that it helped my gums especially after meals when I did not have time to brush. I am not a fan of the taste but for the amount of time that it is in your mouth it is quick and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gum protection

5 stars

A mouth tasting wash that revitalises your mouth and takes care of your gums. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

