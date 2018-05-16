Guylian 12 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells & Chocolate Egg 290G

Product Description
- 12 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells and Milk Chocolate Egg
- Project Seahorse
- Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization.
- www.projectseahorse.org
- 12 Finest Belgian chocolate sea shells and luxury milk chocolate egg
- Enjoy a memorable Easter with Guylian's egg in finest milk chocolate and our original marbled chocolate Sea Shells filled with the Guylian signature hazelnut praliné.
- Each Guylian Chocolate is marked with the Guylian G, our quality signature that guarantees that our chocolates meet the exacting Belgian chocolate making standards.
- Milk Chocolate Egg: Made in the UK.
- Filled Belgian Chocolates: Made in Belgium.
- Pack size: 290g
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100 g Energy 2300 kJ - 550 kcal Fat 34 g of which saturates 20 g Carbohydrate 54 g of which sugars 53 g Protein 7.1 g Salt 0.21 g
Ingredients
Sugar, Hazelnuts (23%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values 2x 65 g Energy 2319 kJ - 554 kcal Fat 36 g of which saturates 14 g Carbohydrate 50 g of which sugars 49 g Protein 7.7 g Salt 0.18 g
