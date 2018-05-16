By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Guylian 12 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells & Chocolate Egg 290G

Guylian 12 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells & Chocolate Egg 290G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 8.00
£2.76/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • 12 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells and Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Project Seahorse
  • Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization.
  • www.projectseahorse.org
  • 12 Finest Belgian chocolate sea shells and luxury milk chocolate egg
  • Enjoy a memorable Easter with Guylian's egg in finest milk chocolate and our original marbled chocolate Sea Shells filled with the Guylian signature hazelnut praliné.
  • Each Guylian Chocolate is marked with the Guylian G, our quality signature that guarantees that our chocolates meet the exacting Belgian chocolate making standards.
  • Milk Chocolate Egg: Made in the UK.
  • Filled Belgian Chocolates: Made in Belgium.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
  • May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Keep dry 18°C/65°F

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
  • Europark-00ST1,
  • 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.guylian.com

Net Contents

290g ℮

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
    • May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep dry 18°C/65°F

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100 g
    Energy 2300 kJ
    -550 kcal
    Fat 34 g
    of which saturates 20 g
    Carbohydrate 54 g
    of which sugars 53 g
    Protein 7.1 g
    Salt 0.21 g

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Hazelnuts (23%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
    • May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep dry 18°C/65°F

    Nutrition

    Typical Values2x 65 g
    Energy 2319 kJ
    -554 kcal
    Fat 36 g
    of which saturates 14 g
    Carbohydrate 50 g
    of which sugars49 g
    Protein 7.7 g
    Salt0.18 g

