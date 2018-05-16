By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Hoisin Wrap

Tesco Plant Chef Hoisin Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
Each pack
  • Energy1635kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars21.0g
    23%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Spinach, cucumber, spring onion, pea protein and hoisin sauce in a plain tortilla.
  • 100% Plant Based Tortilla packed with pea protein, hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onion
  • 100% Plant Based Tortilla packed with pea protein, hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onion CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Carefully hand packed every day
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach, Cucumber (6%), Spring Onion (6%), Sugar, Pea Protein Isolate, Palm Oil, Soya Bean, Humectant (Glycerol), Pea Flour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar, Spices.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy934kJ / 221kcal1635kJ / 387kcal
Fat3.9g6.8g
Saturates1.6g2.8g
Carbohydrate34.8g60.9g
Sugars12.0g21.0g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein11.0g19.3g
Salt1.0g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

