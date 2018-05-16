Tesco Plant Chef Hoisin Wrap

- Energy1635kJ 387kcal19%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars21.0g23%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Spinach, cucumber, spring onion, pea protein and hoisin sauce in a plain tortilla.
- 100% Plant Based Tortilla packed with pea protein, hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onion
- 100% Plant Based Tortilla packed with pea protein, hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onion CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- D. Sarno
- 100% plant based
- Carefully hand packed every day
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach, Cucumber (6%), Spring Onion (6%), Sugar, Pea Protein Isolate, Palm Oil, Soya Bean, Humectant (Glycerol), Pea Flour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar, Spices.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|934kJ / 221kcal
|1635kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|34.8g
|60.9g
|Sugars
|12.0g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|11.0g
|19.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020