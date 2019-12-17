Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Strips 380G

I really love the strips. Served for 4 people with
I really love the strips. Served for 4 people with side vegetable dishes and everyone was mesmerized.
Vegetable Protein (20%) [Soya and Wheat (Gluten)], Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed Oil), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Flavourings [Spices (1%)], Wheat Flour (Gluten), Wheat Fibre (Gluten), Thickener (Cellulose Extract), Sea Salt, Garlic
Keep frozen at or below minus 18c. Once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from packaging.
For best results cook in wok [6 - 8 minutes]
Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan. Add frozen Fry's Chicken-Style Strips. Fry on high heat for approximately 6 - 8 minutes. Remove Fry's Chicken-Style Strips from heat.
Tip: Add sweet chilli sauce in the last minutes of cooking.
These instructions are guides only.
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients
Servings per package: 4
380g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|910 kJ
|865 kJ
|-
|(218 kcal)
|(207 kcal)
|(0,5 g)
|(0,5 g)
|Fat
|11,8 g
|11,2 g
|- Saturated
|1,4 g
|1,3 g
|- Mono-unsaturates
|3,6 g
|3,4 g
|- Polyunsaturated
|6,8 g
|6,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|7 g
|6,7 g
|of which total sugar
|0,2 g
|0,2 g
|Fibre#
|5,4 g
|5,1 g
|Protein
|18,3 g
|17,4 g
|Salt
|1,3 g
|1,3 g
|Sodium
|516 g
|490 g
|#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis.
|-
|-
