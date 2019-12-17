By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Strips 380G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Succulent strips made from proteins which comes from grains and legumes, lightly seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices
  • Making the world a better place, one veggie meal at a time.
  • "Chicks dig it" - Brett Thompson
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube
  • Visit our website for product information, tips, news and great recipes.
  • 25 years - from our family's kitchen to yours
  • Fry's Family Since 1991
  • It all began in the Fry's Family kitchen in 1991, where committed vegetarians Debbie and Wally Fry began making protein alternatives for their own consumption. A year later, these ideas turned into food manufacturing innovation and with it, Fry Group Foods was established.
  • "Our company is still owned and passionately run by our family. We live and breathe the work we do, committed to the true ethics of vegetarianism. All our food is made using finest quality ingredients in a dedicated meat free factory and carry endorsements from the highest authorities of vegetarianism in the world."
  • Fry's Goes Green
  • Lower Carbon Footprint
  • Meat, Egg and Dairy Free (100% Vegan)
  • Dedicated Vegan Factory
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Cooks in 8 mins
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Ethical consumer magazines - best buy
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Pack size: 380g
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Protein (20%) [Soya and Wheat (Gluten)], Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed Oil), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Flavourings [Spices (1%)], Wheat Flour (Gluten), Wheat Fibre (Gluten), Thickener (Cellulose Extract), Sea Salt, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at or below minus 18c. Once defrosted use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from packaging.
For best results cook in wok [6 - 8 minutes]
Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan. Add frozen Fry's Chicken-Style Strips. Fry on high heat for approximately 6 - 8 minutes. Remove Fry's Chicken-Style Strips from heat.
Tip: Add sweet chilli sauce in the last minutes of cooking.
These instructions are guides only.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise to You:
  • All our products are quality guaranteed. If this product does not conform to our normal quality standards, please return the empty carton to the distributor in your country, or to the address of the manufacturer, giving details of the complaint and the purchase. This does not affect your statury rights. And that's a promise.
  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northants,
  • NN13 7DH.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1280 701608
  • enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk
  • www.frysfamily.com

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 910 kJ865 kJ
-(218 kcal)(207 kcal)(0,5 g)(0,5 g)
Fat 11,8 g11,2 g
- Saturated1,4 g1,3 g
- Mono-unsaturates 3,6 g3,4 g
- Polyunsaturated6,8 g6,5 g
Carbohydrate 7 g6,7 g
of which total sugar 0,2 g0,2 g
Fibre#5,4 g5,1 g
Protein 18,3 g17,4 g
Salt 1,3 g1,3 g
Sodium 516 g490 g
#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I really love the strips. Served for 4 people with

5 stars

I really love the strips. Served for 4 people with side vegetable dishes and everyone was mesmerized.

