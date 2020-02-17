Tesco Daily Shower Cleaning Spray 750Ml

"New Pack Size," no longer fits in cabinet.
I like it good value
I like it good value
Contains: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Also contains: Perfumes, Limonene, Preservative: Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone
Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
750ml ℮
WARNING Tesco daily shower cleaning spray WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Do not breathe mist. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
