Tesco Daily Shower Cleaning Spray 750Ml

Tesco Daily Shower Cleaning Spray 750Ml
£ 0.80
£1.07/litre

Product Description

  • For more information see www.detergentinfo.com
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • Tesco daily shower cleaning spray.
  • Prevents build up of grime, soap scum and limescale, as well as water marks. Keeps the whole shower area sparkling clean without the need to scrub. Suitable for all bathroom surfaces, including enamel.
  • Widely Recycled; Contains 50% Recycled Plastic
  • © Tesco 2019. ©A.I.S.E.
  • Prevents limescale build up
  • No need to rinse
  • Smear free shine
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Also contains: Perfumes, Limonene, Preservative: Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Turn the spray nozzle to the ON position. For best results start with a clean shower area. Immediately after showering spray from 20cm a light mist over all wet surfaces including the curtain, plastic and glass screens, tiles and the shower tray or bath. There is no need to scrub, wipe or rinse after application. Over application may cause light streaking. If this occurs, simply rinse off and apply less. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.
  • Care instructions: Do not use on brass, natural marble, wood or polystyrene surfaces. Do not use on worn or damaged surfaces. If in doubt test on a small inconspicuous area. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Tesco daily shower cleaning spray
  • WARNING
  • Causes serious eye irritation.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Read label before use.
  • Do not breathe mist.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Freephone 1800 248 123, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

"New Pack Size," no longer fits in cabinet.

1 stars

Was an excellent product, but for no apparent reason it's now in a "New Pack Size," which no longer fits in my bathroom cabinet. I wont be buying it again.

I like it good value

4 stars

I like it good value

