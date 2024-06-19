New
Tesco 15 British Mixed Weight Eggs

Tesco 15 British Mixed Weight Eggs

£1.99

£0.13/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical egg
Energy
257kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

15 Mixed weight Class A barn eggs.
The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella. More information at egginfo.co.uk. Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk.N/A

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Net Contents

Min Net Weight 805g

