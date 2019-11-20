Bisto Best Roast Beef Flavoured 150G
Product Description
- Beef Gravy Granules
- To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
- Aah! Bisto
- Our Bisto Best Beef Gravy makes your meals feel extra special every day. Bisto Best Beef Gravy is perfect poured over bangers and mash or to make a standout Sunday roast.
- Bisto Best Beef Gravy is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create exceptional home cooked meals that you can enjoy together with family and friends. To make Bisto Best Beef Gravy, simply put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best Beef Gravy into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto Best Beef Gravy, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best Beef Gravy to taste.
- At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto Best Beef Gravy can be used to make a variety of family favourite meals extra special, from brilliant mid-week supers to the perfect Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try serving Bisto Best Beef Gravy with roast beef and horseradish sauce? Or pouring Bisto over a slice of steak and ale pie?
- With real meat juices
- With a rich flavour
- Foiled in freshness
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavourings, Beef Extract Powder (1%) (Maltodextrin, Beef Extract), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Wheat (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply...
- Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.
Number of uses
This jar makes approximately 38 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
- UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold:
|Per 50ml portion as prepared:
|Energy
|1477kJ/350kcal
|58kJ/14kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|3.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.1g
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|2.1g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|12.59g
|0.50g
|This jar makes approximately 38 portions
|-
|-
