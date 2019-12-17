By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fry's Meat Free 2 Country Mushroom Pies 350G

4(2)Write a review
Fry's Meat Free 2 Country Mushroom Pies 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Country Mushroom Pies
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
  • Visit our website for product information, tips, news and great recipes.
  • www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • These delicious pies are filled with fresh mushrooms and chicken-style pieces encased in a crisp golden pastry. From our home to yours.
  • Making the world a better place, one veggie meal at a time.
  • 25 years
  • From our family's kitchen to yours
  • It all began in the Fry's Family kitchen in 1991, where committed vegetarians Debbie and Wally Fry began making protein alternatives for their own consumption. A year later, these ideas turned into food manufacturing innovation and with it, Fry Group Foods was established. "Our company is still owned and passionately run by our family. We live and breathe the work we do, committed to the true ethics of vegetarianism. All our food is made using the finest quality ingredients in a dedicated meat free factory and carry endorsements from the highest authorities of vegetarianism in the world."
  • Fry's goes green
  • "Live life, laugh lots, love forever."
  • - Stacey Fry
  • Lower carbon footprint
  • Dedicated vegan factory
  • Ethical consumer magazine best buy
  • Meat, egg and dairy free
  • No added preservatives
  • A non GM product
  • No artificial colours
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - S.A.N.H.A
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (57 %): Wheat Flour (Gluten), Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed & Palm Fruit), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Filling (43 %): Vegetable Protein (6 %) (Contains: Soya), Onion, Modified Starch, Mushrooms (4 %), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed), Spices, Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat
  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen at or below -18°C.Once defrosted use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Defrost before cooking. Do not microwave.
For best results cook in oven [30-35 minutes]
Preheat oven to 200 °C / 400 °F / Gas Mark 6. Remove from box. Place pie on an oven tray. Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes the remove foil. Cook for a further 5 - 10 minutes until golden brown.
Ovens vary. These instructions are guides only.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 175 g (1 Pie)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northants,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • Our Promise to You:
  • All our products are quality guaranteed.
  • If this product does not conform to our normal quality standards, please return the empty carton to the distributor in your country, or to the address of the manufacturer, giving details of the complaint and the purchase. This does not affect your statutory rights. And that's a promise.
  • Visit our website for product information, tips, news and great recipes.
  • www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northants,
  • NN13 7DH.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1280 701608
  • enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity per 100 gPer single serving
Energy895,8 kJ1567,6 kJ
-(213 kcal)(374 kcal)
Fat, total9,9 g17,3
- Saturated5,7 g10 g
- Monounsaturated2,9 g5,1 g
- Polyunsaturated1,3 g2,3 g
Carbohydrate25,7 g45 g
of which total sugar3,4 g6 g
Fibre#1,5 g2.6 g
Protein5,4 g9,5 g
Salt0,8 g2,2 g
Sodium327 mg (0,33 g)870 mg (0,8 g)
#Method of analysis AOAC methid 991.43.--
Nutritional information obtained by analysis--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious please don't stop selling them

5 stars

delicious please don't stop selling them

Really nice pies, foil trays hard to remove.

3 stars

We do like these pies, but, getting them out of there foil trays is almost impossible!

Usually bought next

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Fry's Meat Free 4 Chicken Style Burger 320G

£ 2.00
£6.25/kg

Offer

Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Mushroom Pie 160G

£ 2.20
£13.75/kg

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 16 Pack 320G

£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here