Fry's Meat Free 2 Country Mushroom Pies 350G

delicious please don't stop selling them
delicious please don't stop selling them
Really nice pies, foil trays hard to remove.
We do like these pies, but, getting them out of there foil trays is almost impossible!
Offer
Pastry (57 %): Wheat Flour (Gluten), Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed & Palm Fruit), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Filling (43 %): Vegetable Protein (6 %) (Contains: Soya), Onion, Modified Starch, Mushrooms (4 %), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed), Spices, Flavourings, Salt
Keep frozen at or below -18°C.Once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Oven cook
Instructions: Defrost before cooking. Do not microwave.
For best results cook in oven [30-35 minutes]
Preheat oven to 200 °C / 400 °F / Gas Mark 6. Remove from box. Place pie on an oven tray. Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes the remove foil. Cook for a further 5 - 10 minutes until golden brown.
Ovens vary. These instructions are guides only.
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients
Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 175 g (1 Pie)
350g
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 100 g
|Per single serving
|Energy
|895,8 kJ
|1567,6 kJ
|-
|(213 kcal)
|(374 kcal)
|Fat, total
|9,9 g
|17,3
|- Saturated
|5,7 g
|10 g
|- Monounsaturated
|2,9 g
|5,1 g
|- Polyunsaturated
|1,3 g
|2,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|25,7 g
|45 g
|of which total sugar
|3,4 g
|6 g
|Fibre#
|1,5 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|5,4 g
|9,5 g
|Salt
|0,8 g
|2,2 g
|Sodium
|327 mg (0,33 g)
|870 mg (0,8 g)
|#Method of analysis AOAC methid 991.43.
|-
|-
|Nutritional information obtained by analysis
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019