Reese's Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Peanut Butter Creme Eggs 232G
New
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg Peanut butter crème in a chocolate flavour coating.
- Delicious Milk Chocolate Egg with 3 Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Eggs
- Hollow egg manufactured in the U.K. from imported ingredients
- Other components manufactured in the United States of America
- Pack size: 232g
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
232g ℮
- Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg (1 x 130g)
- Reese's Peanut Butter Crème Egg (3 x 34g)
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [Sugar*; Cocoa Mass; Cocoa Butter; Skim Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin (E322); Natural Vanilla Flavour], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans, Milk Chocolate contains a minimum of 32% Cocoa Solids and a minimum of 17% Milk Solids
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 2182kJ / 521kcal Fat 33.4g of which saturates 21g Carbohydrate 57.4g of which sugars 52.2g Protein 6.7g Salt 0.14g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476), Peanut Butter Crème Centre (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Cornstarch*; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 2293kJ / 548kcal Fat 31.8g of which saturates 14.1g Carbohydrate 54.7g of which sugars 50.9g Protein 9.6g Salt 0.62g
