Cadbury Mini Bonfire Logs Honeycomb 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each
Per Log (26g)
  • Energy515kJ 125kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ/

Product Description

  • Pale orange colour sponge with a honeycomb flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate.
  • Dare you try...
  • Pumpkin Patch Cakes for another spooky treat?
  • Individually wrapped honeycomb flavour logs
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Honeycomb Flavour Filling (28%) [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Icing Sugar, Water, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Annatto), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

5 x Mini Bonfire Logs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Log (26g)%* Per Log (26g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1955kJ/515kJ/6%8400kJ/
-465kcal125kcal2000kcal
Fat 23.6g6.2g9%70g
of which Saturates 11.2g2.9g15%20g
Carbohydrate 58.1g15.3g6%260g
of which Sugars 43.7g11.5g13%90g
Fibre 2.1g0.6g--
Protein 4.6g1.2g2%50g
Salt 0.54g0.14g2%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Awful

1 stars

If I could I’d give these 0 stars. There is absolutely no redeeming qualities to them and they are absolutely dreadful. The chocolate tastes nothing like Cadbury’s, it’s thin, plastic textured and tastes extremely chemically. Once you bite in to the sponge is dry, purely sweet with no other taste other than something again, that tastes like someone has dropped a chemically acid on it. Once you finally get on to the filling, it’s just a nasty goo with no flavour, and it’s a very merge amount. Just a terrible product that no one would be happy to receive. I’d choose a regular mini roll any day,

