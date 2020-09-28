Cadbury Mini Bonfire Logs Honeycomb 5 Pack

Awful
If I could I’d give these 0 stars. There is absolutely no redeeming qualities to them and they are absolutely dreadful. The chocolate tastes nothing like Cadbury’s, it’s thin, plastic textured and tastes extremely chemically. Once you bite in to the sponge is dry, purely sweet with no other taste other than something again, that tastes like someone has dropped a chemically acid on it. Once you finally get on to the filling, it’s just a nasty goo with no flavour, and it’s a very merge amount. Just a terrible product that no one would be happy to receive. I’d choose a regular mini roll any day,