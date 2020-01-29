Fred & Flo 48 Ultra Dry Nappies Size 4

Product Description
- "Why is it..." I said to Fred, "that your face is turning red?"
- Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space!
- Fred and Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 48 pack.
- Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in green area
- Snug as a bug fit guide - our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
- I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the blue area
- Secure fastening - even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be!
- Slim feel - lets me wriggle freely
- Absorbing channel - locks away my wee for a long lasting dry feeling
- 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
- 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
- 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
- PEFC - PEFC Certified, The pulp used in this product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC™ PEFC/07-32-261, www.pefc.co.uk
- Nappies are not currently recyclable, please dispose of in your household waste bin.
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Do Not Flush
- Nappy Size (weight in lbs) - 15lbs-40lbs
- Slim & snug freedom to wriggle
- Absorbing channel
- Long lasting dry feeling
- Up to 12 hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round
- Dermatologically tested - gentle against skin
Information
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions
- Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before each nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool, then put on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a changing mat on a raised surface to change them. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves.
Warnings
- To avoid danger of suffocation keep nappy bags out of baby's reach at all times. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by putting in a nappy bag and disposing with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.
- Warning
- Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.
Recycling info
Bag. Check Locally
Net Contents
48 x Nappies
Safety information
