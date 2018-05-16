London Essence Orange & Elderflower Tonic 6 X 150Ml

- Energy117kJ 29kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Bitter Orange and Elderflower Flavoured Tonic Water
- Blood orange oils and a rich bitter orange tincture are artfully blended to provide the base for our Bitter Orange & Elderflower Tonic.
- To this we add a gentle floral distilled essence, created by steeping and gently heating elderflowers to capture their aromatic vapour.
- The subtle sweetness of the elderflower distillate is perfectly paired with the tangy citrus notes of the bitter orange to provide depth of flavour. As with the rest of our collection, this tonic is also delicately light and low in calories, with just a dusting of sugar.
- Aroma
- Tangy and fresh orange with subtle elderflower notes.
- Taste
- Bitter and tangy orange notes are balanced by rich blood orange oils and a hint of elderflower distillate for a floral and honeyed finish.
- At The London Essence Company we continue a tradition established towards the end of the 19th century.
- Our predecessors used the knowledge and science gained during the creation of essences for leading perfume houses, to revolutionise the way food and drink companies thought about flavour.
- Their secret, using the science of distillation and the art of layering to create flavours with a depth and longevity so vital to their perfumery business.
- Today, we honour their creativity and precision, by creating drinks with the purest flavours; selecting the finest botanicals and gently distilling them to capture their true essence.
- This allows us to craft an elegant collection, always low in calories, with no artificial sweeteners.
- Rare quality to allow you to create the most exquisite drinks
- Distilled Botanicals. Purest Flavours. Exquisite Drinks.
- The London Essence Company range is used by many of the best bars and bartenders in the world. It is this spirit of creative collaboration with these leading mixologists which enables the brand to deliver a collection to surpass expectations.
- The full collection comprises tonics, gingers and a range of beautiful crafted sodas, each designed to deliver both an exquisite mixed and standalone drinking experience.
- Exquisite drinks from distilled botanicals
- Low in calories
- No artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 900ML
- Low in calories
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Orange Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Elderflower Distillate, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Preparation and Usage
- Pairing Recommendations
- With our Bitter Orange & Elderflower Tonic, juniper heavy gins (Hendricks/Botanist) or premium vodkas (Ciroc/Chase) are enhanced and allowed to shine through, whilst surprisingly, aged tequilas (Ocho /Patron) are allowed to flourish.
- Sparkling drink; best served chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 150ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE
Name and address
- WiseHead Productions,
- 9 Roding Rd,
- London,
- E6 6LF.
- WiseHead Productions,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- WiseHead Productions,
- 9 Roding Rd,
- London,
- E6 6LF.
- WiseHead Productions,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- londonessenceco.com
Net Contents
6 x 150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml Can (1 serving)
|Energy
|78kJ/19kcal
|117kJ/29kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|6.5g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|6.5g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings of 150ml
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020