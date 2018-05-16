Colgate Max White Extra Care Sensitive Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

- Fluoride Toothpaste.
- Say goodbye to sensitive teeth with Colgate Max White Extra Care Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste. The clinically proven formula provides 24/7 protection against tooth sensitivity after 4 weeks when you brush twice daily, and gently polishes away surface stains to reveal a brighter, whiter smile.
- Polishes away surface stains
- Gentle whitening & extra care for teeth
- Milder cleaning ingredients
- Specially developed for sensitive teeth
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Mica, Potassium Hydroxide, Eugenol, CI 73360, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Brush for 2 minutes, 2 times daily. Not for use of children under 7 years old.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.co.uk
- www.colgate.eu.com
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
