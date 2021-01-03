Tesco Sparkling White Grape & Elderflower 750Ml

pleasant surprise
this is a really good alternative to sparkling wine----I was pleasantly surprised-----it was slightly on the sweet side but not too much
Nice crisp flavour.
It's nice and crispy in flavour. Can't fault it, so if you've never tried Elderflower before, try it with white grape. you wont regret it. You will need a cork stopper to replace the Champaign style cork. You could use this as you would with real Champaign. If you don't drink alcohol, then this is for you.
A very good sparkling non alcoholic drink - excell
A very good sparkling non alcoholic drink - excellent taste and lovely presentation
Light and refined, sparkling and celebratory toooe
Light and refined, sparkling and celebratory toooen, with the foil top and cork. Impressed!