Tesco Sparkling White Grape & Elderflower 750Ml

£ 1.50
£0.20/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy115kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ / 18kcal

Product Description

  • White Grape juice not from concentrate and elderflower extract with carbonated water and sweetener
  • Selected grapes blended with Elderflower for a delicate tartness. Our experts have been making drinks for over 120 years as a small, family run business. Today, the family???s fifth generation still draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends.
  • Bubbly & Refreshing. Selected grapes blended with Elderflower for a delicate tartness.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice (24%), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Elderflower Extract, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy77kJ / 18kcal115kJ / 27kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.5g6.8g
Sugars4.5g6.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

pleasant surprise

5 stars

this is a really good alternative to sparkling wine----I was pleasantly surprised-----it was slightly on the sweet side but not too much

Nice crisp flavour.

5 stars

It's nice and crispy in flavour. Can't fault it, so if you've never tried Elderflower before, try it with white grape. you wont regret it. You will need a cork stopper to replace the Champaign style cork. You could use this as you would with real Champaign. If you don't drink alcohol, then this is for you.

A very good sparkling non alcoholic drink - excell

5 stars

A very good sparkling non alcoholic drink - excellent taste and lovely presentation

Light and refined, sparkling and celebratory toooe

5 stars

Light and refined, sparkling and celebratory toooen, with the foil top and cork. Impressed!

