Goodlife Vegetable Protein Balls With Spinach & Kale 300G

Nice if you like chick peas.
Nice enough but too much white pepper and rather dry. The manufacturers need to think of a shorter name; that will never catch on.
Surprisingly tasty just ordered 2nd time round
Really nice mixed into pasta but the excess packaging will make me think twice before buying again. Where's the need for a bag AND a box?
Smushy texture, and don't hold shape, which was fine for pasta bake but for a spaghetti dish, I don't think they'd work. Good flavour though
About as interesting as John Major
Well, these are dull. Not unpleasant in any way, just boring. I'm not sure what I expected from these, but it wasn't this. If you put a bog-standard supermarket own-brand veggie burger in a bun, this is that in ball form. The texture's nice, not too dense, nor soggy; like a not too tightly-packed stuffing ball maybe. Quite possibly something kids would love, unlikely to appear in my basket again though, just too uninspiring.
Highly recommend, absolutely delicious and packed full of veg! Fantastic value
Compliment pasta or rice perfectly in a spicy tomato sauce!