Goodlife Vegetable Protein Balls With Spinach & Kale 300G

4(7)Write a review
£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

New

Five oven baked balls contain:
  • Energy885kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212kcal

Product Description

  • Savoury vegetable balls with pea protein and chickpeas.
  • At Good Life we turn virtuous veg into seriously tasty veggie food. Unlike some, we're not interested in meat mimicry. We're just helping naturally good, delicious vegetables to do their thing.
  • With healthy food packed full of unique flavours, natural ingredients and absolutely no nasties, we want to help the nation feel their best. So, whether you fancy a heavenly midweek meal or a healthier weekend comfort eat, we're here for you. After all, balance is what a Good Life's all about.
  • Product contains no allergens
  • Very tasty!
  • High in protein
  • Free from artificial colours, additives or preservatives
  • Product is suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (66%) (Petit Pois, Sweetcorn, Carrot Red Pepper, Spinach, Kale), Pea Protein (14%), Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Dried Potato, Sugar, Potato Fibre, Salt, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Oregano

Storage

Keep frozen at -18ºC.If food is thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6. Place balls onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of the oven for 12-13 minutes. Turn once.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • "Snack me solo or stir me into a tangy tomato sauce with spaghetti or tagliatelle. Oh, and don't forget the cheese!"

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Izico Food Group,
  • Brunel Drive,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2EG.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when oven baked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)(when oven baked according to instructions): Five oven baked balls contain
Energy212kcal212kcal
-885kJ885kJ
Fat11.1g11.1g
of which saturates1.7g1.7g
Carbohydrate10.6g10.6g
of which sugars3.0g3.0g
Fibre4.5g4.5g
Protein15.2g15.2g
Salt0.9g0.9g

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice if you like chick peas.

3 stars

Nice enough but too much white pepper and rather dry. The manufacturers need to think of a shorter name; that will never catch on.

Surprisingly tasty just ordered 2nd time round

5 stars

Surprisingly tasty just ordered 2nd time round

Excess packaging

3 stars

Really nice mixed into pasta but the excess packaging will make me think twice before buying again. Where's the need for a bag AND a box?

Smushy texture, and don't hold shape, which was fi

3 stars

Smushy texture, and don't hold shape, which was fine for pasta bake but for a spaghetti dish, I don't think they'd work. Good flavour though

About as interesting as John Major

3 stars

Well, these are dull. Not unpleasant in any way, just boring. I'm not sure what I expected from these, but it wasn't this. If you put a bog-standard supermarket own-brand veggie burger in a bun, this is that in ball form. The texture's nice, not too dense, nor soggy; like a not too tightly-packed stuffing ball maybe. Quite possibly something kids would love, unlikely to appear in my basket again though, just too uninspiring.

Highly recommend, absolutely delicious and packed

5 stars

Highly recommend, absolutely delicious and packed full of veg! Fantastic value

Compliment pasta or rice perfectly in a spicy toma

5 stars

Compliment pasta or rice perfectly in a spicy tomato sauce!

