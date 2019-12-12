By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Cookies & Cream Platinum Series 3X80ml

Halo Top Cookies & Cream Platinum Series 3X80ml
£ 5.00
£0.21/10ml

New

Per bar = 80ml/50g
  • Energy686 kJ 164 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1369 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream with 3% cocoa-flavoured biscuit pieces coated with 28% white chocolate and 4% cocoa-flavoured biscuit pieces.
  • 164 calories per bar
  • Platinum series
  • Pack size: 240ml

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, 28% White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract), 17% Cream, 7% Cocoa-Flavoured Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, 9%** Fat Reduced Cocoa, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Salt), Sugar, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate (Colour), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, **0, 6% Fat reduced Cocoa relating to the whole product

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see side of box.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

3 x 80ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (80ml / 50g)%*
Energy 1369 kJ686 kJ
-327 kcal164 kcal8%
Fat 20g9,9g14%
of which saturates 13g6,3g31%
Carbohydrate 32g16g6%
of which sugars 28g14g15%
Protein 5,0g2,5g5%
Salt 0,38g0,19g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

