Halo Top Cookies & Cream Platinum Series 3X80ml
New
- Energy686 kJ 164 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1369 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream with 3% cocoa-flavoured biscuit pieces coated with 28% white chocolate and 4% cocoa-flavoured biscuit pieces.
- Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- #halotop
- 164 calories per bar
- Platinum series
- Pack size: 240ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, 28% White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract), 17% Cream, 7% Cocoa-Flavoured Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, 9%** Fat Reduced Cocoa, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Salt), Sugar, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate (Colour), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, **0, 6% Fat reduced Cocoa relating to the whole product
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see side of box.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
3 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (80ml / 50g)
|%*
|Energy
|1369 kJ
|686 kJ
|-
|327 kcal
|164 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|20g
|9,9g
|14%
|of which saturates
|13g
|6,3g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|16g
|6%
|of which sugars
|28g
|14g
|15%
|Protein
|5,0g
|2,5g
|5%
|Salt
|0,38g
|0,19g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019