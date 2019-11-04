British Craft Ale Selection Gift Set 3X330ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • British Craft Beer Selection
  • Brewdog Punk IPA
  • A decade ago there was a revolution. A beer revolution. Punk IPA is the beer that kick-started it. This light, golden classic has been subverted with new world hops to create an explosion of flavour. Bursts of caramel and tropical fruit with an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee, precede a spiky bitter finish. This is the beer that started it all - and it's not done yet...
  • Vocation Life & Death IPA
  • This is Life & Death. Three kilos of hops and forty kilos of barley selflessly give their lives to brew every barrel of this beer. It's a lot to ask, but their reincarnation as this life-affirming IPA makes their sacrifice worthwhile. A ballsy, US style IPA, expect flavours of tropical & citrus fruits, with a lingering bitterness set against a smooth malty backbone.
  • Camden Hells Lager
  • What the Hells? Thanks for asking. Hells is the lovechild of our two favourite German beer styles - Helles and Pilsner. Classic, crisp and refreshing. It's the beer we always wanted to drink and the reason we started our brewery. We hope you agree.
  • Pack size: 990ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • These Beers contain Malted Barley and Wheat

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Brewed and packaged in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3 x 330ml

