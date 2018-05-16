Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (47 %) and one sharing bag of mini milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (37 %).
- Cadbury Creme Egg.
- Get to know your treats
- 1 portions = 9 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- 1 portions = 3 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Milk chocolate egg with soft fondant centre (47 %).
- Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (37 %).
- Approximately 8 eggs per bag
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 409g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
409g ℮
- Each 11.3 g contains
- Energy218 kJ 52 kcal3%
- Fat2.1 g3%
- Saturates1.2 g6%
- Sugars7.2 g8%
- Salt0.02 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Egg (11.3 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1933 kJ 218 kJ 8400 kJ / - 460 kcal 52 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 18 g 2.1 g 70 g of which Saturates 11 g 1.2 g 20 g Carbohydrate 69 g 7.8 g 260 g of which Sugars 64 g 7.2 g 90 g Fibre 1.4 g 0.2 g - Protein 3.7 g 0.4 g 50 g Salt 0.17 g 0.02 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 40 g contains
- Energy742 kJ 177 kcal9%
- Fat6.2 g9%
- Saturates3.5 g18%
- Sugars26 g29%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Egg (40 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1856 kJ 742 kJ 8400 kJ / - 441 kcal 177 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 6.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.9 g 3.5 g 20 g Carbohydrate 72 g 29 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 26 g 90 g Fibre 1.1 g 0.5 g - Protein 3.1 g 1.2 g 50 g Salt 0.15 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
