Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G

Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£1.23/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (47 %) and one sharing bag of mini milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (37 %).
  • Milk chocolate egg with soft fondant centre (47 %).
  • Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (37 %).
  • Approximately 8 eggs per bag

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 409g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

409g ℮

  • Each 11.3 g contains
    • Energy218 kJ 52 kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.1 g
      3%
    • Saturates1.2 g
      6%
    • Sugars7.2 g
      8%
    • Salt0.02 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933 kJ

  • Each 40 g contains
    • Energy742 kJ 177 kcal
      9%
    • Fat6.2 g
      9%
    • Saturates3.5 g
      18%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ

