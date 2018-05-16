By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Celebrations Milk Chocolate Egg With 14 Mini Chocolates 305G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Celebrations Milk Chocolate Egg With 14 Mini Chocolates 305G
£ 6.00
£1.97/100g

Product Description

  • Celebrations - An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit. Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg.
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with 14 of your favourite chocolates in miniature.
  • Celebrations
  • Portions per pack: ~4, Portion size: 27.3g
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • @www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

305g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g**/ 27.3g (%*)
    Energy 2066kJ564kJ (7%)
    -493kcal135kcal (7%)
    Fat 24g6.7g (10%)
    of which saturates 15g4.0g (20%)
    Carbohydrate 62g17g (7%)
    of which sugars 55g15g (17%)
    Protein 5.4g1.5g (3%)
    Salt 0.39g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult ( 8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Values will vary by brand--
    **On Average--
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt0.32g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here