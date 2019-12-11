By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Vegan Caramel & Sea Salt Bar 100G
  • Energy701kJ 168kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2418kJ

Product Description

  • Couverture chocolate made with hazelnut paste, caramel pieces and sea salt.
  • Choose Pleasure...
  • Deliciously Vegan
  • Indulge with the delicious combination of rich cocoa and crunchy caramel pieces blended with smooth and creamy hazelnut paste. Enjoy a moment of vegan pleasure from Galaxy®
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut Paste (14.5%), Dried Rice Syrup, Caramel (8%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt (0.4%), Vanilla Extract, Salt, Couverture Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids (35%) minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Cereals containing Gluten and Nuts, This product is made to a vegan recipe but as it is manufactured in a facility that uses Milk it is not suitable for people with a Milk allergy

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3.5; Portion size: 29g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g/ (%*)
Energy 2418kJ701kJ(8%)
-581kcal168kcal(8%)
Fat 38.9g11.3g(16%)
of which saturates 19.1g5.6g(28%)
Carbohydrate 53.4g15.5g(6%)
of which sugars 45.8g13.3g(15%)
Protein 3.0g0.9g(2%)
Salt 0.64g0.18g(3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Yes!

5 stars

The absolute best vegan chocolate, all the flavours are amazing. So expensive, but also worth it!

Newton Abbot staff member 5* for finding this choc

5 stars

One of the staff in Newton Abbot went out of his way to search the store for this for me as I was desperate to try this new vegan galaxy, where it was found in the storage not on the shop floor. thank goodness he was so dedicated to helping me as this chocolate was lovely as a vegan brand. Definitely recommend this one best chocolate I've tried also bought all the other flavours too of course and definitely recommend that member of staff at Tesco, thank you.

