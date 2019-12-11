Galaxy Vegan Caramel & Sea Salt Bar 100G

Yes!
The absolute best vegan chocolate, all the flavours are amazing. So expensive, but also worth it!
Newton Abbot staff member 5* for finding this choc
One of the staff in Newton Abbot went out of his way to search the store for this for me as I was desperate to try this new vegan galaxy, where it was found in the storage not on the shop floor. thank goodness he was so dedicated to helping me as this chocolate was lovely as a vegan brand. Definitely recommend this one best chocolate I've tried also bought all the other flavours too of course and definitely recommend that member of staff at Tesco, thank you.