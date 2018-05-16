Petface Laser Chaser Cat Toy
New
Product Description
- PETFACE LASER CHASER CAT TOY
- Our Cat Laser Chaser will provide your pet with hours of entertainment and help to keep them active and healthy.
- Wave length 630-650 nm
- Maximum power < 1mw
- Class IIA Laser Product
- Exercise & fun
- 5 laser images for your pet to chase!
Information
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Simply rotate the lens to switch between images - great exercise for your cat as it chases the beam!
- Instructions: To insert batteries unscrew end cap of laser pointer. Insert 3 x LR44 batteries with negative pole facing inwards. Press On/Off button to operate. Rotate lens to change image.
Warnings
- Warning: Keep out of reach of children - adult use only. Never shine the laser bean into a person's or an animal's eyes.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Petface Limited,
- Dewmead Farm,
- New Inn Road,
- Hinxworth,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG7 5HG,
Return to
- Petface,
- Dewmead Farm,
- Hinxworth,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG7 5HG,
- UK.
- www.petface.com
Safety information
