Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Chocolate Shell Egg 155G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 3.00
£1.94/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow chocolate egg with a bar of chocolate.
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Bournville chocolate
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Egg.
  • Chocolate shell egg.
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark.
  • Chocolate.
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Net Contents

155g ℮

  • Each 45 g contains
    • Energy984 kJ 236 kcal
      12%
    • Fat13 g
      18%
    • Saturates7.2 g
      36%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Cocoa Solids: 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (45 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2187 kJ984 kJ8400 kJ /
    -524 kcal236 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 28 g13 g70 g
    of which Saturates 16 g7.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 60 g27 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g26 g90 g
    Fibre 6.2 g2.8 g-
    Protein 4.2 g1.9 g50 g
    Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy533 kJ 128 kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.7 g
      10%
    • Saturates4.0 g
      20%
    • Sugars14 g
      16%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2131 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Cocoa Solids: 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2131 kJ533 kJ8400 kJ /
    -510 kcal128 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 27 g6.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 16 g4.0 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 60 g15 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 6.2 g1.6 g-
    Protein 3.9 g1.0 g50 g
    Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

