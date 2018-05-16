Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Chocolate Shell Egg 155G

Product Description
- Hollow chocolate egg with a bar of chocolate.
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Bournville chocolate
- Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Egg.
- Chocolate shell egg.
- Cadbury Bournville Dark.
- Chocolate.
- Pack size: 155g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Net Contents
155g ℮
- Each 45 g contains
- Energy984 kJ 236 kcal12%
- Fat13 g18%
- Saturates7.2 g36%
- Sugars26 g29%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Cocoa Solids: 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (45 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2187 kJ 984 kJ 8400 kJ / - 524 kcal 236 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 28 g 13 g 70 g of which Saturates 16 g 7.2 g 20 g Carbohydrate 60 g 27 g 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 26 g 90 g Fibre 6.2 g 2.8 g - Protein 4.2 g 1.9 g 50 g Salt <0.01 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy533 kJ 128 kcal6%
- Fat6.7 g10%
- Saturates4.0 g20%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2131 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Cocoa Solids: 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2131 kJ 533 kJ 8400 kJ / - 510 kcal 128 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 27 g 6.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 16 g 4.0 g 20 g Carbohydrate 60 g 15 g 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 6.2 g 1.6 g - Protein 3.9 g 1.0 g 50 g Salt <0.01 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020