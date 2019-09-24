Tesco Finest Dry Cure Gammon Joint 900g Serves 4
New
- Energy1280kJ 308kcal15%
- Fat21.3g30%
- Saturates7.7g39%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt4.5g75%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 205kcal
Product Description
- Dry cured unsmoked gammon joint garnished with a bay leaf.
- Succulent dry cured gammon, pre scored for crispier crackling, hand decorated with a bay leaf. Serve with roast potatoes and seasonal greens. Great eaten hot or cold. If serving cold, try with Finest* cheese and chutney selection. Our Tesco Finest* pork comes from Outdoor Bred pigs.
- Succulent dry cured gammon pre scored for crispier crackling hand decorated with a bay leaf. Serve with roast potatoes and seasonal greens. Great eaten hot or cold. If serving cold, try with Finest* cheese and chutney selection. Our Tesco Finest* pork comes from Outdoor Bred pigs.
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Bay Leaf, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 240C 30 mins then 200C 1 hour, 220C 30 minus then 180C Fan 1 hour, Gas 9 30 mins then Gas 6 1 hour
Time: Total cooking time 1 hour 40 mins.
Pre- heat the oven to 240C, 220C Fan, Gas 9 Remove all packaging and bay leaf. Pat dry the rind with kitchen paper towel. Place on a foil lined baking tray. Cover the meat with foil. Keep the rind exposed as this will help it crackle. Add a table spoon of vegetable oil and pinch of salt on to the rind. Rub the mixture in to ensure perfect crackling. Cook for 30 mins. After this time reduce temperature to 200C, 180C Fan, Gas 6. Cook for a further 1 hour. Do not overcook. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 mins. Carefully remove strings with scissors. Carefully remove crackling with a knife and cut into small pieces. Carve the gammon joint into thin slices using a sharp, flat edged knife. 240°C/Fan 220°C/Gas 9 30 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Cook for a further 1 hour. Total cooking time 1 hour 40 mins. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|853kJ / 205kcal
|1280kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|21.3g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|17.9g
|26.9g
|Salt
|3.0g
|4.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019