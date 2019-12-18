Mr Kipling 12 Variety Mince Pies

Product Description
- 4 x Brandy, Port and Cherry Mince Pies. Butter Enriched (5%) Pastry Cases with a Mincemeat Filling (46%) with Brandy (2%), Port (0.5%) and Glacé Cherries (3.5%), Baked with a Sprinkling of Sugar. 4 x Cranberry & Orange Mince Pies. Butter Enriched (5%) Pastry Cases with a Mincemeat Filling (46%) with Sweetened Cranberries (3.5%) and Orange Liqueur (2.5%), Baked with a Sprinkling of Sugar. 4 x Mince Pies. Butter Enriched (5%) Pastry Cases with a Mincemeat Filling (46%), Baked with a Sprinkling of Sugar.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours
- Shortcrust pastry mince pie variety pack
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.
Oven cook
Instructions: Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas Mark 5 for 5-6 minutes.
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Net Contents
12 x Pies
Ingredients
Mincemeat Filling (Sugar, Bramley Apple Purée, Sultanas, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Apricot Filling (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Candied Mixed Peel (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Black Treacle, Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Barley Malt Extract, Acid (Acetic Acid), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per pie (60g) Energy 1640kJ 997kJ - 390kcal 237kcal Fat 13.6g 8.3g of which Saturates 5.4g 3.3g Carbohydrate 62.4g 37.9g of which Sugars 30.8g 18.7g Fibre 2.1g 1.3g Protein 3.5g 2.1g Salt 0.30g 0.18g This pack contains 12 portions - -
Ingredients
Mincemeat Filling (Sugar, Bramley Apple Purée, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Raisins, Sweetened Diced Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower)), Apricot Filling (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Currants, Orange Liqueur, Candied Mixed Peel (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Black Treacle, Acid (Acetic Acid), Ground Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander, Caraway, Fennel, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, Turmeric), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
- Per pie (60g)
- Energy997kJ 237kcal12%
- Fat8.3g12%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars18.7g21%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1640kJ
Ingredients
Mincemeat Filling (Sugar, Bramley Apple Purée, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Raisins, Diced Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Radish, Blackcurrant), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Apricot Filling (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Currants, Brandy, Candied Mixed Peel (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Black Treacle, Ruby Port (contains Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Acid (Acetic Acid), Ground Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander, Caraway, Fennel, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, Turmeric), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
