Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml

When you need to smell nothing less than 100% awesome – it’s time to turn to Lynx. Take your confidence to the next level with the 48-hour intriguing scent of Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies – a deodorant body spray you can count on. One blast of this high-definition fragrance gets you smelling zingy fresh. All. Day. Long. Our revolutionary dual-action spray with new zinc technology busts odor and boosts fragrance, so you smell irresistible for 48 hours. Stay fresh and smell iconic – whatever’s on the horizon today. Fresher you, cleaner planet. By 2025, Lynx aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials. Welcome to the future. It smells amazing. Lynx.

48-hour high-definition fragrance with leather & cookies Bust odour and stay fresh for 48 hours with Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Deodorant Body Spray. Busts odour. Smells irresistible Feel confident. Feel fresh 48-hour fresh body spray. Infinitely recyclable can With new odour-busting zinc technology

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

150 ℮

Preparation and Usage