Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Gift Box 287G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Gift Box 287G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£2.10/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk, extra dark and white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt's Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 287g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla Beans, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min., White Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min., Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

287g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPER 100g :
Energy 2616 kJ / 630 kcal
Fat 49 g
- of which saturates 37 g
Carbohydrate 41 g
- of which sugars 40 g
Protein 4.6 g
Salt 0.17 g

