Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

Product Description
- Coloured Writing Icing
- So easy
- Fun & colourful
- White, orange, yellow, pink
- No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
- Pack size: 76g
Information
Ingredients
White Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Orange Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Yellow Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Lutein, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Pink Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Carmine, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
76g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1635kJ/387kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|80.8g
|of which sugars
|75.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
Safety information
