Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G
£ 2.00
£0.26/10g

Product Description

  • Coloured Writing Icing
  • So easy
  • Fun & colourful
  • White, orange, yellow, pink
  • No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
  • Pack size: 76g

Information

Ingredients

White Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Orange Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Yellow Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Lutein, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Pink Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Carmine, Titanium Dioxide), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

76g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1635kJ/387kcal
Fat 6.8g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 80.8g
of which sugars 75.8g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

