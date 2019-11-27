Fuel10k Banana & Chocolate Oat Muffin 60G

Needs improving!
It was ok, pretty much plain banana as it barely has any chocolate chips in it and was so dry it was inedible until I added some zero kcal syrup then it was pretty good!
New
Maize Flour, Whey Protein (Milk), Maltodextrin, Inulin, Whey Powder (Milk), Oat Flakes (6%), Milk Chocolate Pieces (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whole Egg, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Egg White Powder, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins [containing Soy]), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before, see base
Proudly made in the UK
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|Energy
|1536kJ / 364kcal
|922kJ / 218kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|33.0g
|of which sugars
|10.5g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|4.2g
|Protein
|20.3g
|12.2g
|Salt
|1.66g
|0.99g
Caution: Product will be hot.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019