Fuel10k Banana & Chocolate Oat Muffin 60G

3(1)Write a review
Fuel10k Banana & Chocolate Oat Muffin 60G
£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

New

Product Description

  • Banana & Chocolate Flavour Muffin Mix with Oats & Sweetener
  • For those that like a snack with a difference. We've created a delicious, velvety, banana muffin mix with chocolate chunks to make an awesome hot oat muffin that's ready in minutes. Just add water and pop in the microwave, cooked to perfection in under a minute. With 12g of protein per muffin and high fibre, your FUEL10K's waiting for you, and so's the day. Go get 'em. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more. Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
  • Our indulgent oat muffins are high in protein, fibre and a doddle to make. Our banana & chocolate muffin is as delicious as it looks, with its banana flavoured base and milk chocolate chunks for a super flavour hit. It's the perfect snack to have during your busy day. Fuel Your Journey.
  • Get Fuelled and Go for it! When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too. We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand. Fuel Your Journey.
  • 12g protein
  • Ready in 45 seconds
  • Fuel your journey
  • A delicious hot oat muffin
  • Your morning fuel ready in seconds
  • Just add water
  • High fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60g
  • High fibre
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Maize Flour, Whey Protein (Milk), Maltodextrin, Inulin, Whey Powder (Milk), Oat Flakes (6%), Milk Chocolate Pieces (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whole Egg, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Egg White Powder, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins [containing Soy]), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts (including Peanuts), Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before, see base

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make Me
  • Remove lid completely & add 50ml of cold water to pot (3 1/2 tablespoons)
  • Stir thoroughly into a thick, velvety cake mix
  • Cook in microwave, full power (800w) for 45 seconds
  • Cooking times may vary according to microwave power
  • Leave to stand for approximately 30 seconds & enjoy.
  • Best enjoyed warm. Do not reheat.

Warnings

  • Caution: Product will be hot.

Name and address

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE,
  • UK.
  • fuel10k.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Muffin
Energy 1536kJ / 364kcal922kJ / 218kcal
Fat 5.4g3.2g
of which saturates 1.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate 55.0g33.0g
of which sugars 10.5g6.3g
Fibre6.9g4.2g
Protein 20.3g12.2g
Salt 1.66g0.99g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Product will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Needs improving!

3 stars

It was ok, pretty much plain banana as it barely has any chocolate chips in it and was so dry it was inedible until I added some zero kcal syrup then it was pretty good!

