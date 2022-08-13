Hawaiian Tropic Airsoft Face Spf 30 50Ml

Best sun face protection
Beautifully light, super face sun protection factor 30. Used daily. Easily absorbed and fresh scent. Have bought several times now and would again.
Brill sun cream
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
i bought this last month and it's really good it isn't greasy just a 10/10 from me i'd say xxx
Great product
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
I've been using this for the past few weeks and it's great. It absorbs quickly and doesn't feel heavy while still protecting my skin from the sun. It also smells lovely.
Smells awesome
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
I bought this about 2 weeks ago and using it every day since. Has a lovely sandy beach vibe smell, which I love love love. Feels lightweight on my skin, didn't cause any breakouts and my face has a lovely healthy glow from it. Very moisturizing. Will purchase again.
Glow or greasy? I'm not sure!
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
I bought this product about a month ago. It definitely does its job protecting me from the sun and really does sit well underneath make up. I find that when I'm not wearing make up (which is 95% of the time) it does make me look VERY shiny... glow or greasy? I'm not sure! I don't think I'll buy it again as I've found out this has parabens in... so to be on the safe side I wouldn't recommend. Which is a shame because my oily skin hasn't broken out since using this moisturiser and it smells really good. Hawaiian Tropic: if you can stop using parabens I'll re-buy!
Super soft glow
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
This leaves my skin super soft with a slight shimmering glow. Great sun protection and very moisturising.
Fabulous
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
Unfortunately I could only buy this in factor 30 despite needing a factor 50 but even so I managed not to burn. Half a pump will last you per application so at the end of a 10 day holiday I returned with half the bottle left. It worked fabulously, smelled lovely and stayed on when I needed it to. However I will note that I was still shiny wearing it (but less so that with other brands) and I'm not 100% sure on how water resistant it is as I don't put my head below the water while swimming.
Great face sun cream
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
This is an awesome sun cream for your face, no eye watering after a couple of applications in the sun, no breakouts and still great protection!
Great coverage/ silky feel
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
Super soft lotion that doesn't irritate my skin, and always leaves my skin really soft and supple. The lotion smells amazing! I will repurchase in the future as this is such a great, non-greasy product.
love it!
Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC
This sunscreen is fantastic, it goes on really well and is ideal for under makeup ,it also smells lovely. I bought small bottles on purpose so they are ideal for travelling, you are never without your sunscreen!