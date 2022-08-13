We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hawaiian Tropic Airsoft Face Spf 30 50Ml

4.8(13)Write a review
£6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • HAWAIIAN TROPIC AIRSOFT FACE SPF 30 50ML
  • Skin Cancer Foundation Recommended Daily Use - Recommended as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen.
  • Green Dot
  • © 2016 Edgewell.
  • Ultra-light texture
  • 12h moisturisation
  • Won't clog pores
  • UV Protect - UVA, UVB
  • Very water resistant
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Suitable for use under make-up
  • UVA *** Good
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isohexadecane, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Benzoate, Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C12-22 Alkyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Methylparaben, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Parfum, Propylparaben, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Aminomethyl Propanol, Mica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Titanium Dioxide, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, CI 77492

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high spf (higher than 25) for babies and young children.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. May stain clothing.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.
  • www.hawaiiantropic.eu

Net Contents

50ml

Safety information

WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. May stain clothing.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Best sun face protection

5 stars

Beautifully light, super face sun protection factor 30. Used daily. Easily absorbed and fresh scent. Have bought several times now and would again.

Brill sun cream

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

i bought this last month and it's really good it isn't greasy just a 10/10 from me i'd say xxx

Great product

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

I've been using this for the past few weeks and it's great. It absorbs quickly and doesn't feel heavy while still protecting my skin from the sun. It also smells lovely.

Smells awesome

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

I bought this about 2 weeks ago and using it every day since. Has a lovely sandy beach vibe smell, which I love love love. Feels lightweight on my skin, didn't cause any breakouts and my face has a lovely healthy glow from it. Very moisturizing. Will purchase again.

Glow or greasy? I'm not sure!

4 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

I bought this product about a month ago. It definitely does its job protecting me from the sun and really does sit well underneath make up. I find that when I'm not wearing make up (which is 95% of the time) it does make me look VERY shiny... glow or greasy? I'm not sure! I don't think I'll buy it again as I've found out this has parabens in... so to be on the safe side I wouldn't recommend. Which is a shame because my oily skin hasn't broken out since using this moisturiser and it smells really good. Hawaiian Tropic: if you can stop using parabens I'll re-buy!

Super soft glow

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

This leaves my skin super soft with a slight shimmering glow. Great sun protection and very moisturising.

Fabulous

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

Unfortunately I could only buy this in factor 30 despite needing a factor 50 but even so I managed not to burn. Half a pump will last you per application so at the end of a 10 day holiday I returned with half the bottle left. It worked fabulously, smelled lovely and stayed on when I needed it to. However I will note that I was still shiny wearing it (but less so that with other brands) and I'm not 100% sure on how water resistant it is as I don't put my head below the water while swimming.

Great face sun cream

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

This is an awesome sun cream for your face, no eye watering after a couple of applications in the sun, no breakouts and still great protection!

Great coverage/ silky feel

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

Super soft lotion that doesn't irritate my skin, and always leaves my skin really soft and supple. The lotion smells amazing! I will repurchase in the future as this is such a great, non-greasy product.

love it!

5 stars

Review from HAWAIIAN TROPIC

This sunscreen is fantastic, it goes on really well and is ideal for under makeup ,it also smells lovely. I bought small bottles on purpose so they are ideal for travelling, you are never without your sunscreen!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

