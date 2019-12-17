By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robinsons Fruit Shoot Lolly Orange & Blackcurrant 6X35ml

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Lolly Orange & Blackcurrant 6X35ml
£ 2.50
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Orange Fruit Ice and Apple & Blackcurrant Fruit Ice
  • Made with real fruit juice
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner. This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  Britvic,
  Breakspear Park,
  Breakspear Way,
  Hemel Hempstead,
  HP2 4TZ.

Return to

  This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
  • Britvic,
  • Breakspear Park,
  • Breakspear Way,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ.

Net Contents

6 x 35ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

  • Each 35ml Lolly contains:
    • Energy149kJ 35kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.0g
      0%
    • Saturates0.0g
      0%
    • Sugars7.7g
      9%
    • Salt0.01g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ

    • Made with real fruit juice
    • No artificial colours or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Orange
    • 3 x Apple & Blackcurrant

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (14%) (Mandarin, Orange), Glucose Syrup, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Citrus Fruit Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectins), Colour (Carotenes), Dextrose

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • Keep frozen -18°C.If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner. This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 35ml Lolly*Reference Intake of an average adult
    Energy425kJ149kJ8400kJ
    -100kcal35kcal2000kcal
    Fat0.1g0.0g70g
    of which Saturates0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate24.0g8.4g260g
    of which Sugars22.0g7.7g90g
    Fibre0.2g0.1g-
    Protein0.1g0.0g50g
    Salt0.02g0.01g6g
    This pack contains 6 servings---
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
  • Each 35ml Lolly contains:
    • Energy145kJ 34kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.0g
      0%
    • Saturates0.0g
      0%
    • Sugars7.6g
      8%
    • Salt0.01g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 415kJ

    • Made with real fruit juice
    • No artificial colours or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Orange
    • 3 x Apple & Blackcurrant

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (10.5%) (Apple, Blackcurrant), Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya

    Storage

    • Keep frozen -18°C.If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner. This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 35ml Lolly*Reference Intake of an average adult
    Energy415kJ145kJ8400kJ
    -98kcal34kcal2000kcal
    Fat0.0g0.0g70g
    of which Saturates0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate23.6g8.3g260g
    of which Sugars21.6g7.6g90g
    Fibre0.2g0.1g-
    Protein0.1g0.0g50g
    Salt0.02g0.01g6g
    This pack contains 6 servings---
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

