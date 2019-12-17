Robinsons Fruit Shoot Lolly Orange & Blackcurrant 6X35ml
Product Description
- Orange Fruit Ice and Apple & Blackcurrant Fruit Ice
- Made with real fruit juice
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210ml
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C.If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner. This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- The natural colours in this product may stain.
Name and address
- Britvic,
- Breakspear Park,
- Breakspear Way,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ.
Return to
- This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
- Britvic,
- Breakspear Park,
- Breakspear Way,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ.
Net Contents
6 x 35ml ℮
Safety information
The natural colours in this product may stain.
- Each 35ml Lolly contains:
- Energy149kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat0.0g0%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ
- Made with real fruit juice
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 3 x Orange
- 3 x Apple & Blackcurrant
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (14%) (Mandarin, Orange), Glucose Syrup, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Citrus Fruit Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectins), Colour (Carotenes), Dextrose
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 35ml Lolly *Reference Intake of an average adult Energy 425kJ 149kJ 8400kJ - 100kcal 35kcal 2000kcal Fat 0.1g 0.0g 70g of which Saturates 0.0g 0.0g 20g Carbohydrate 24.0g 8.4g 260g of which Sugars 22.0g 7.7g 90g Fibre 0.2g 0.1g - Protein 0.1g 0.0g 50g Salt 0.02g 0.01g 6g This pack contains 6 servings - - - *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
- Each 35ml Lolly contains:
- Energy145kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat0.0g0%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars7.6g8%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 415kJ
- Made with real fruit juice
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 3 x Orange
- 3 x Apple & Blackcurrant
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (10.5%) (Apple, Blackcurrant), Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 35ml Lolly *Reference Intake of an average adult Energy 415kJ 145kJ 8400kJ - 98kcal 34kcal 2000kcal Fat 0.0g 0.0g 70g of which Saturates 0.0g 0.0g 20g Carbohydrate 23.6g 8.3g 260g of which Sugars 21.6g 7.6g 90g Fibre 0.2g 0.1g - Protein 0.1g 0.0g 50g Salt 0.02g 0.01g 6g This pack contains 6 servings - - - *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
