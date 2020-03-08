Springforce Wrapping Foil 20M X 280Mm

Use as Cling Film safer for environment
I used this for wrapping sandwiches as it is better for the environment and cheaper than using silver foil we put in the oven it is great for covering items in the fridge. Basically use as cling film
Sticks to any hot food, not good for use in oven.
I bought this to line a baking tray in the oven as the tray is getting old, I use a clean piece of thin foil every 2-3 times when I cook things such as oven chips, baked potatoes, pizza. This foil isn’t suitable, I know it says wrapping foil so I didn’t expect it to be durable but everything sticks to it terribly, it’s not suitable for anything hot in my view, maybe for wrapping sandwiches but then wouldn’t clingwrap be better anyway?