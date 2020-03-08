By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Springforce Wrapping Foil 20M X 280Mm

4(2)Write a review
£ 0.65
£0.03/metre

  • 20m x 280mm approx.
  • Pack size: 20M

Information

Produce of

Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Wrapping foil, not suitable for oven use.
  • Ideas for use:
  • Keeping food fresh and hygienic.
  • Keeping food hot.
  • Use to freeze meat, fish and poultry.
  • Use to cover delicate foods such as flans, cakes and pastries.
  • Directions for use:
  • Wrap foods securely in foil. Suitable for use in fridge.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Foil is intended for wrapping food and not for oven use.
  • Do not use in a microwave oven unless recommended in the microwave manufacturer's handbook.
  • Never re-use foil.
  • Do not store consumables in metal containers covered with foil.
  • Allow food to cool completely before storing in foil.
  • Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with acidic foods, e.g. rhubarb and citrus fruits.

Name and address

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Foil is intended for wrapping food and not for oven use. Do not use in a microwave oven unless recommended in the microwave manufacturer's handbook. Never re-use foil. Do not store consumables in metal containers covered with foil. Allow food to cool completely before storing in foil. Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with acidic foods, e.g. rhubarb and citrus fruits.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Use as Cling Film safer for environment

5 stars

I used this for wrapping sandwiches as it is better for the environment and cheaper than using silver foil we put in the oven it is great for covering items in the fridge. Basically use as cling film

Sticks to any hot food, not good for use in oven.

3 stars

I bought this to line a baking tray in the oven as the tray is getting old, I use a clean piece of thin foil every 2-3 times when I cook things such as oven chips, baked potatoes, pizza. This foil isn’t suitable, I know it says wrapping foil so I didn’t expect it to be durable but everything sticks to it terribly, it’s not suitable for anything hot in my view, maybe for wrapping sandwiches but then wouldn’t clingwrap be better anyway?

