Thorntons Clsc Collection Gift Egg 264g

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White and Dark Chocolate Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- A milk chocolate Easter egg with a selection of 9 milk, white and dark chocolates
- Tempting coffee, nutty caramel, creamy fudge, crunchy praline, strawberries and cream, gooey caramel, triple chocolate
- Our most loved chocolates
- Proudly crafted in the UK
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 264g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Single Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Almonds, Maize Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Milk Protein, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Our chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
264g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2226 kJ
|-
|533 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|6.2 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
