Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cookies
- Energy325kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 455kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free cookies made with rice flour, toffee flavoured pieces and white chocolate chips.
- Cookies made with salted caramel pieces and white chocolate chunks.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, White Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Toffee Flavoured Pieces (6%)[Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
12 x Cookies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (17g)
|Energy
|1910kJ / 455kcal
|325kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|68.0g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|27.3g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
