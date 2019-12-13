By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cookies

Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cookies
£ 2.00
£0.17/each

One cookie (17g)
  • Energy325kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 455kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cookies made with rice flour, toffee flavoured pieces and white chocolate chips.
  • Cookies made with salted caramel pieces and white chocolate chunks.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, White Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Toffee Flavoured Pieces (6%)[Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

12 x Cookies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (17g)
Energy1910kJ / 455kcal325kJ / 77kcal
Fat18.9g3.2g
Saturates7.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate68.0g11.6g
Sugars27.3g4.6g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein2.9g0.5g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

